This week, we covered, you guessed it, more Google search ranking volatility. Google also said they are rethinking its search stack from the ground up because of LLMs. Google is testing AI Overviews in more regions and languages prior to Google I/O/ Google is testing AI Mode buttons throughout Google Search. Google is testing a new Discussions beta feature maybe to replace Reddit. Google is testing a Shuffle button to redo AI-generated answers in Search. More Google emails and documents are revealed that talk about Navboost, and many other ranking signals. Google even spoke about clicks and the bias based on ranking position. Google’s Ryan Moulton went off on the DOJ and US court system. Google Search Console is testing a new annotations feature for performance reports. Google said you should stop posting the same image with new image URLs. Google Ads device targeting controls for Performance Max campaigns. Google Ads now has ad funded by section. Google Ads has a rare reporting bug that lead to click-through rates. Google has some weird internal emails about Google Marketing Live from last year. Google Business Profiles has a new What’s Happening section. Google Maps had 999 million reviews, 752 million photos and videos and 94 million edits published in 2024. Apple Maps added insights, ratings, and reviews from more sources. Bing Search is retiring its Search APIs in August. Google updated its super G logo for its iOS app and the web went wild. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

