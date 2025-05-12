Rare Google Ads Reporting Bug Led To Over Reported Click-Through Rates

Google has confirmed a "rare" bug with Google Ads reporting where it can lead to over-reporting click-through rate percentages. Brad Geddes posted about the issue on LinkedIn, and Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded with confirmation.

Brad said "I'm looking at an ad group with over 3,000 impressions and a 107% CTR. The highest CTR search term is 1000%." He shared this screenshot of the Google Ads report:

Google Ads Ctr Over 100

"I don't think I've ever seen an advertiser charged for 30 clicks with only 3 impressions before," Brad added.

Ginny Marvin from Google later responded and confirmed the issue. She said it "was a rare instance when invalid clicks were processed at a later date than the corresponding impressions."

Ginny explained, "So for a period of time, the reporting reflected clicks without corresponding impressions and thus the >100% CTR."

Ginny said "this is a rare occurrence and the team is looking to mitigate it altogether."

But it does not seem fully resolved at this point.

