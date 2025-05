Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has confirmed a "rare" bug with Google Ads reporting where it can lead to over-reporting click-through rate percentages. Brad Geddes posted about the issue on LinkedIn, and Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded with confirmation.

Brad said "I'm looking at an ad group with over 3,000 impressions and a 107% CTR. The highest CTR search term is 1000%." He shared this screenshot of the Google Ads report:

"I don't think I've ever seen an advertiser charged for 30 clicks with only 3 impressions before," Brad added.

Ginny Marvin from Google later responded and confirmed the issue. She said it "was a rare instance when invalid clicks were processed at a later date than the corresponding impressions."

Ginny explained, "So for a period of time, the reporting reflected clicks without corresponding impressions and thus the >100% CTR."

Ginny said "this is a rare occurrence and the team is looking to mitigate it altogether."

But it does not seem fully resolved at this point.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.