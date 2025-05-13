Google: Stop Using Different URLs For Same Image

May 13, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Mirror Logo

Google made what I would consider a logical clarification to its image SEO best practices help document. It now says don't upload the same image under different URL/file names to your site, even if you embed that image on different pages on your site.

Google explained why it made this update, saying, "We updated the Google Image SEO best practices to clarify that URLs for images should be referenced consistently for easier crawling on larger websites."

The new text added to the page says:

If an image is referenced on multiple pages within a larger website, consider the site's overall crawl budget. In particular, consistently reference the image with the same URL, so that Google can cache and reuse the image without needing to request it multiple times.

Here is a screenshot of what was added:

Google Seo Image Url File Name Update

I suspect a lot of content management systems just make it too easy to upload the same image and swap out the file name with something new. This can cause confusion for Google, also, as Google said, impact your crawl budget (but I doubt all that much). The bigger thing for me is that now you have two or more of the same image, taking up unnecessary space on your server and confusing Google.

Google also said not do this even if you want to translate them into new languages. In fact, years ago, Google said it is fine to use the same image on multiple pages - so don't change the file name just to trick Google.

So why? I mean, I probably have done it before but I really try not to do this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2025

May 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Tests Add Annotation In Performance Reports

May 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles What's Happening Feature

May 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Search APIs To Retire August 11, 2025

May 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Internal Emails On Google Marketing Live 2024 (Last Year)

May 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests New Pagination Bar On Mobile

May 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Navboost Is Not A Machine Learning System & More DOJ Leaks
Next Story: Google Updated Its Super G Logo In The iOS App

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.