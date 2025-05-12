Google Tests AI Overviews In Turkey, Sweden, Netherlands & More Prior To I/O

Google seems to be on the verge of rolling out AI Overviews in within Google Search in more countries and regions. We are seeing signs of Google testing AI Overviews in the wild in Turkey, Sweden and the Netherlands. This is a week or so before Google's big conference, Google I/O.

We saw Google testing expanding AI Overviews to more EU regions weeks before it officially rolled out and I suspect we are going to see an expansion to even more regions soon.

The full list of supported countries are over here and I suspect we will see more added within the next couple of weeks. Metehan Yesilyurt shared this screenshot on X of Google showing AI Overviews in Turkey:

Google Ai Overviews Turkey

Pontus Vippelius said on X he saw them in Sweden and seobrein on X said he saw them in the Netherlands and shared this screenshot:

Google Ai Overviews Netherlands

It looks like Google will be expanding these AI Overviews within Google Search in many more regions soon.

Forum discussion at X.

 

