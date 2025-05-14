Google is rolling out a new feature for Google Business Profiles named What's Happening. This feature is for bars or restaurants to better promote events, deals, and specials prominently at the top of their Google Business Profile.

You can promote things like "Today's Special" or "Live Music on Saturday" and so forth directly in your Google local listings within Google Search.

The cool part is that you can not only post these using Google Posts in Google Business Profile updates but they can also sync from Facebook, Instagram and/ or X profiles, automatically.

Here is what it looks like:

Lisa Landsman from Google wrote on LinkedIn:

We're excited to announce a new way for restaurants and bars to highlight events, deals, and specials prominently at the top of your Google Business Profile. "What's Happening" puts your timely updates, like "Today's Special" or "Live Music on Saturday," front and center, driving immediate engagement. To be eligible to appear in this new space, share What's Happening at your business via Google Posts or connect your Facebook, Instagram and/ or X profiles to your GBP for automatic syncing.

This feature is first launching for single location food and drink businesses in the US, UK, AU, CA, NZ on mobile.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Note, Google Posts is not new, but the placement is new.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.