Apple announced this week that it partnered with MICHELIN Guide; The Infatuation and Golf Digest to provide "insights, ratings, and reviews from expert sources" within Apple Maps. "Users can now view and search for MICHELIN-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants — along with MICHELIN Key hotels — starting in the U.S., with support for additional regions coming in the future," Apple wrote.

Appel said there is more to come when they bring in The Infatuation and Golf Digest in the near future.

Here is what it looks like in Apple Maps:

Apple wrote:

With this update, place cards will now reflect distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources. Additionally, for select hotels, users can now book directly from Maps, with the option to schedule restaurant reservations through MICHELIN and tee times through Supreme Golf coming soon.

So yes, businesses now need to check out what MICHELIN, The Infatuation and Golf Digest may be saying about them.

Here are direct links to these within Apple Maps:

Apple Maps is very widely used, so make sure to check it all out.

