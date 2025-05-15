Google is rolling out device targeting controls and features within Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. We knew this was coming and now it seems to be rolling out to some (not all) advertisers.

This allows you to target based on device type and choose the devices where your ads can appear. The devices include:

Computers

Mobile phones

Tablets

TV screens

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who said on LinkedIn, "I spotted a fresh new feature live in an account that was long requested: Device targeting in PMax."

Again, not everyone is seeing this yet, so it might be a slow rollout.

But here is his screenshot:

Thomas also posted this tip; "Could be time to start excluding TV screens for performance focused B2B campaigns or isolating mobile only traffic to align with landing page UX for example. A lot more tactics are now ready to be implemented."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.