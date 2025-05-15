Earlier this month, Google updated its Ads Transparency policy to specify that it will display the payment profile name as the payer name for verified advertisers. Well, now we are starting to see a new section that says "Ads funded by" on the "My Ad Center" section of the search ads.

Anthony Higman spotted the change and posted a screenshot on LinkedIn where you can see that section - "Ads funded by."

The policy said, "In May 2025, Google will display the payment profile name as the payer name for verified advertisers, if that name differs from their verified advertiser name."

In the screenshot about, the verified advertiser name does not look any different from the payer name for the verified advertiser. So why is it showing the "Ads funded by" section here?

In any event, I suspect this is what the section will look like.

