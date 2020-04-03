Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, Search Console Features & COVID, COVID & More COVID

This week in search it was mostly about COVID-19 changes made to Google Search and Google Local/Maps. But before that, I published the monthly Google webmaster report and covered a possible, but yet unconfirmed Google search algorithm update. Google is providing search support and advice to official health organizations. Google added structured data for COVID-19 announcements. Google featured snippets is being tested in the lower part of the page. Googlers can look up your real PageRank score, but there is rarely a need to. Google released the videos from last years Google Webmaster Product Summit. Google Search Console added new email preferences and a method to not show preference report data all or some of your sites in the search results. Google Ads is disallowing profiting off of COVID-19 and similar situations now. Google Ads is testing that carousel format again. Google My Business is busy with COVID-19 stuff also, with support options, Google Posts features, issues and bugs and new attributes for restaurants. I also posted two vlogs this week, one with Kevin Doory and the other with Dawn Anderson. I hope you are all doing okay during these times. Please note, next Thursday and Friday is Passover and I will be offline, there is probably no video next week. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

