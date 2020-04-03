Google Logo Says Stay Home. Save Lives. With Coronavirus Tips Results

If you go to the Google.com home page and see the Doodle today, it will be an animated GIF recommending you stay home, save lives with things to do at home. Then if you click on the logo, you get a search result page that is widely different from a normal Google search result page.

The Doodle makes me smile but when you click through, the search results page gets serious. The first half of the page is like a microsite with tips on how to stay safe, then it is followed by search results.

Here is a full page screen shot:

The score card on the right is scary - very scary, espesially since I live in New York. But thankfully, my family so far is feeling healthy and we are not going anywhere.

I hope you are all well!

