Google Ads Top Stop Serving Message Assets With Unverified Phone Numbers

Jul 3, 2025
Google Ads Fingerprint

Google is notifying some advertisers that their ads with message assets will stop serving on September 1st, and won't be able to create new ones on August 1st, if the phone numbers remain unverified.

You will need to verify the phone numbers associated with those message assets in Google Ads. If you do not do that, Google won't let you create new message assets starting on August 1st and then the ads will stop serving completely on September 1.

Arpan Banerjee received this email and posted a screenshot of it on X - it reads:

On August 1st, we will update the Unverified phone number section of the Destination requirements policy to make this requirement applicable to message assets, in addition to call-only ads, call assets, and location assets. We will begin enforcing the policy update for newly created message assets on August 1st. For existing message assets, we will begin enforcing the updated policy on September 1st.

Message assets will not serve if the associated phone number does not comply with this policy and cannot be properly verified. In case of disapprovals, you can learn more about how to fix a disapproved ad or asset.

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Unverified Phone Message Assets

Forum discussion at X.

 

