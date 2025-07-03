Report: Over 12% Of People Also Ask Results Are Google AI Overviews

Jul 3, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Classroom

Last November, Google began to power some of the people also ask results with AI Overviews. Historically the people also ask were featured snippets, but now they can be featured snippets and/or AI Overviews. Data from Mark Williams-Cook of AlsoAsked said that 12.6% of the people also ask results are AI Overviews, the rest are featured snippets.

Well, Mark phrased it as "12.6% of answers in these boxes are now AI-generated by Google," and 87.4% are "website-cited." He posted this chart on LinkedIn:

Alsoasked Ppa Ai Overview Data

Just so you are clear, here is a screenshot of the difference:

Google Ppa Ai Overview Vs Featured Snippet

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2025

Jul 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads AI Max Search Match Type

Jul 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Top Stop Serving Message Assets With Unverified Phone Numbers

Jul 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Similarweb: No Clicks From Google Grew From 56% to 69% Since AI Overviews

Jul 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Report: Over 12% Of People Also Ask Results Are Google AI Overviews

Jul 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Tests Local Panel Tab Buttons Under Main Search Bar

Jul 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Local Panel Tab Buttons Under Main Search Bar
Next Story: Similarweb: No Clicks From Google Grew From 56% to 69% Since AI Overviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.