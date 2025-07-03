Last November, Google began to power some of the people also ask results with AI Overviews. Historically the people also ask were featured snippets, but now they can be featured snippets and/or AI Overviews. Data from Mark Williams-Cook of AlsoAsked said that 12.6% of the people also ask results are AI Overviews, the rest are featured snippets.

Well, Mark phrased it as "12.6% of answers in these boxes are now AI-generated by Google," and 87.4% are "website-cited." He posted this chart on LinkedIn:

Just so you are clear, here is a screenshot of the difference:

