Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2020

Apr 3, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, Search Console Features & COVID, COVID & More COVID
    This week in search it was mostly about COVID-19 changes made to Google Search and Google Local/Maps. But before that, I published the monthly Google webmaster report and covered a possible...
  • Google Posts New Guide On How To Use Structured Data With JavaScript
    Google has posted a new developer help document guiding SEOs and webmasters on how to use structured data with JavaScript. This goes through using Google Tag Manager to generate JSON-LD dynamically and using structured data with custom JavaScript.
  • Google Search Console COVID-19 Announcement Beta Tool
    As part of the structured data specific to COVID-19 announcements that we covered the other day, Google has launched a new beta tool for posting an announcement to your search results listing using Google Search Console.
  • Google: We Are Not Filtering Out Sites For Coronavirus Searches
    Google's John Mueller was asked if Google is filtering out web sites for searches related to the coronavirus. John said no, he isn't "aware of anything where we're manually filtering out sites specifically around health terms." He did say that Google wants to show a higher level of sites for health related terms and he also said Google does have special one boxes of information.
  • Bing Testing New Curvy Logo
    It looks like Bing is testing a new logo, one with curves. The current logo has sharp edges and corners but the new one gives the whole logo softer edges, more curves and maybe a friendly look.
  • Google Logo Says Stay Home. Save Lives. With Coronavirus Tips Results
    If you go to the Google.com home page and see the Doodle today, it will be an animated GIF recommending you stay home, save lives with things to do at home. Then if you click on the logo, you get a search result page that is widely different from a normal Google search result page.
  • Google Wooden Key
    Here is a big wooden key from Google Campus in Tel Aviv, Israel. This photo is from a while ago, but I do wonder what this big wooden key opens up. The image is on Instagram.

