Google Ads Testing Carousel In Search Again?

Almost a year ago, Google was spotted testing a Google Ads format that shows the Google Ads in a carousel format. Well, Google might be testing it again, or it might be some sort of malware causing this.

Matt Burgess posted a screen cast of this on Twitter so you can see it in action but here is a screen shot followed by his screen cast:

@rustybrick - not sure if this is new, but looks like a new layout for ad units on mobile - carousel of advertisers rather than vertical presentation? pic.twitter.com/U14TC70aDV — Matt Burgess (@therealburgo) March 27, 2020

The only difference between the previous test and this was the carousel Google Ads were previously in a people also ask configuration.

