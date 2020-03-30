Google Ads Testing Carousel In Search Again?

Mar 30, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Almost a year ago, Google was spotted testing a Google Ads format that shows the Google Ads in a carousel format. Well, Google might be testing it again, or it might be some sort of malware causing this.

Matt Burgess posted a screen cast of this on Twitter so you can see it in action but here is a screen shot followed by his screen cast:

Google Ads Testing Carousel

The only difference between the previous test and this was the carousel Google Ads were previously in a people also ask configuration.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

