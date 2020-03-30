Vlog #58: Kevin Doory on Local SEO vs Traditional SEO & Google My Business

Kevin Doory is the Director of SEO at AutoRevo. In fact, I know Kevin through two of my RustyBrick employees. He worked together with one of my employees back in Maryland. He actually started in SEO doing automotive SEO and did other things in SEO and now is back in automotive SEO. He has the agency experience, in-house experience, consulting experience and has done some of this numerous times.

Traditional SEO he said is easier because there is more known but with local SEO, there is less known with it. We briefly discussed that November Google update (aka Bedlam) that Google confirmed and said it was a neural matching update. He loves SEO because it is always changing and he loves to be constantly learning.

Google My Business listings are important, especially in automotive, because that is where the customers are. People are searching on mobile devices, and getting local results. He said it is important for all brick and mortar businesses, any business that would have had a yellow pages listing, needs to be in Google My Business. He is shocked how many companies have not yet claimed their listings with Google My Business.

The Q&A listings within Google My Business is fun. He said there is nothing better than seeing other people respond to simple questions and you not taking the opportunity to respond to your business questions. You can also look at your competitors Q&A and see where they are failing, and use those questions and answer them on your own site. In short, it is a content idea source to drive traffic to your site.

Kevin said he misses the old days of local SEO because it was easier to scale. He also misses the ability to call someone at Google for support. He believes that Google in general is getting better at overall Google Maps spam. He feels most of the changes Google is doing is for the good of the businesses using them. One example is Google Posts on mobile.

Kevin Doory can be found on Twitter @kevindoory.

