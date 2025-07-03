Google Tests Local Panel Tab Buttons Under Main Search Bar

Google seems to be testing (or maybe it is a bug) the local panel sub-menu under the main search bar, under the search box. Normally, these sub-menu items would be grouped in the local panel on the right side of the page (normally on mobile) but here it is right below the search bar at the top.

This was spotted by Jamie on X who shared numerous screenshots:

Google Local Sub Menu Wrong Place

Here it is selected:

Google Local Sub Menu Wrong Place Selected

You can see that when you select an option, the results below shift and show local panel content on the left side.

Super interesting test, although I am not sure I like it much.

Forum discussion at X.

 

