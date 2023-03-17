Search News Buzz Video Recap: Big Google March Core Update, Bing Chat GPT-4, Bing Answers Go Chat & More

Google released the March 2023 broad core update, so far this has been a very fast and big update. Bing said they've been using the new GPT-4 technology for the past several weeks. Bing also hinted that the Bing Search answers would be replaced with Chat-based answers. Bing’s sidebar with Bing Chat is now in the stable release of Edge, and they also increased the limits and speed of Bing Chat. Bing also described which mode to use for Bing Chat and why. Google featured snippets can go wrong, and when it does, you may want to consider using the data-no snippet. Google mobile app install buttons come from deep linking and the knowledge panel. Google said less common languages are not considered low quality. Google updates the Googlebot IP address file a few days after detecting new IPs. Google’s John Mueller said you could ignore spammy referral traffic. Google Business Profiles has a bug that says your business listing is not visible, but it is visible. Reviews on Google Local Services ads can now be reported. Google Local listings have a “similar to” feature. Google is testing a blended search and local snippet in search. Microsoft Advertising broad match modifier now uses broad match instead of phrase match. Microsoft Advising launched doctor and clinic ads. Google updated the AdsBot mobile web android user agent. Google updated the AdSense auto ads publisher user interface. Google has a promotion to search by camera. Google tests replacing the 3D label with a 360 label for images. Google Search has the ave your favorite brand feature now in the wild. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: Wix - make sure to check out the super fun and educational SERPS Up Podcast.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!