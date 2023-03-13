Bing Search Featured Answers Might Be Replaced By Bing Chat Answers

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing, said on Twitter that Bing may replace the top answers, featured, and knowledge answers they use today on Bing Search with the Bing Chat answers. "Yep, they use old technology and crowdsourcing, we will replace them ASAP," Mikhail wrote on Twitter.

Mikhail Parakhin said the Bing Search answers at the top use "old technology." He added that they are crowdsourced answers and Microsoft Bing will be replacing them ASAP. He added they "Probably even some new UI." Meaning, the user interface in the Bing Search results will have a new user interface.

Here were the tweets that led to this response:

Testando com Curitiba, Bing informou dois resultados. O card em cima tá com informação de sites de 3 anos atrás.

Google informou 0 card.



IMO precisam atualizar o card em cima pelo Chat ou algo do tipo, é muito mais preciso. pic.twitter.com/6erGVgSAhN — Vitor de Lucca | @vitordelucca@bolha.us | 🏳️‍🌈 (@vitor_dlucca) March 11, 2023

Yep, they use old technology and crowdsourcing, we will replace them ASAP. Probably even some new UI. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 11, 2023

Note, we may have seen a sample of this already with Bing summarized from sources box which looks like this:

Mikhail later said Bing is looking to improve the Bing Search and Bing Chat integration. The issue is, he said it is a "tricky interaction" and "bugs keep creeping in."

Yes, sorry, we are preparing for improved SERP-Chat synchronization, it's a tricky interaction, so the bugs keep creeping in. Fixing. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 12, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.