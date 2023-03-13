Bing Search Featured Answers Might Be Replaced By Bing Chat Answers

Mar 13, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (8) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Bing Chat Vs Bing Search

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing, said on Twitter that Bing may replace the top answers, featured, and knowledge answers they use today on Bing Search with the Bing Chat answers. "Yep, they use old technology and crowdsourcing, we will replace them ASAP," Mikhail wrote on Twitter.

Mikhail Parakhin said the Bing Search answers at the top use "old technology." He added that they are crowdsourced answers and Microsoft Bing will be replacing them ASAP. He added they "Probably even some new UI." Meaning, the user interface in the Bing Search results will have a new user interface.

Here were the tweets that led to this response:

Note, we may have seen a sample of this already with Bing summarized from sources box which looks like this:

click for full size

Mikhail later said Bing is looking to improve the Bing Search and Bing Chat integration. The issue is, he said it is a "tricky interaction" and "bugs keep creeping in."

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus