Google Product Listing Ads To Allow Faster Electric Bikes

Google will be updating its Merchant Center policy to allow ads for electric bikes that go up to 28 mph. This is an increase from the max speed of 15.5 mph from May 2022. This new policy is effective as of this month, March 2023.

Google wrote, "effective March 2023, our "Unsupported Shopping content" policy will be updated to allow ads for electric bikes in the United States that can reach a top speed of 46 km/h (or 28 mph)."

Electric bikes of a speed up to 28 mph are now allowed as product listing ads within Google Merchant Center. Product listings for these electric bikes must explicitly state the electric bike's speed on the landing page and either the product title or description, Google added.

If the speed isn't stated, the products are in violation of the Google Merchant Center policy and will be disapproved by Google.

Google also noted that "Retailers must also comply with the local laws for any area their ads target, in addition to the standard Shopping ads policies."

That is an 80% increase in speed, by the way.

