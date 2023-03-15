Google Camera Search Promo Within Mobile Search Results

I was doing some searches yesterday to test new Google Search featured and I stumbled upon Google showing a promotion in the mobile search results to use camera search. It was a snippet placed under some product results that says "Can't describe it? Shop with your camera in the Google app."

Here is that screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

Again, this was just in the normal search results, under snippets and product results.

Google has been pushing Google Lens in a big way and I think they should, it is a really magical way to search for things. Late last year, Google added the Google Lens button to desktop after bringing the Google Lens button to mobile search in 2018 and desktop image search earlier in 2022.

It is nice to see Google pushing this but it just seemed weird to see this promotion in the core search results.

Here is a fuller size screenshot, note, this was not the first listing but I had to scroll down to see it:

