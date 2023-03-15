You Can Now Report Some Reviews On Google Local Service Ads

Mar 15, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Reviews

Google now lets you report some reviews left on Local Service Ads. You can report the normal Google Business Profile reviews, but not the verified reviews but at least it is a start.

This was first spotted by Curtis Boyd who posted on Twitter saying, "Yes, finally we can flag/report Google LSA Reviews." He shared this screenshot showing the "report" button on the Local Service Ads Google reviews:

click for full size

But as Ben Fisher pointed out, this does not work on "verified" reviews:

Beforehand, you were unable to report any reviews on LSAs:

But now you can, for some reviews:

Note, you can report reviews with that link in the screenshot or over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Camera Search Promo Within Mobile Search Results
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus