You Can Now Report Some Reviews On Google Local Service Ads

Google now lets you report some reviews left on Local Service Ads. You can report the normal Google Business Profile reviews, but not the verified reviews but at least it is a start.

This was first spotted by Curtis Boyd who posted on Twitter saying, "Yes, finally we can flag/report Google LSA Reviews." He shared this screenshot showing the "report" button on the Local Service Ads Google reviews:

But as Ben Fisher pointed out, this does not work on "verified" reviews:

Nice find, looks like this does not apply to "verified" reviews. pic.twitter.com/gJZnoVhK7C — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) March 14, 2023

Beforehand, you were unable to report any reviews on LSAs:

Correct — Len (@lenraleigh) March 14, 2023

But now you can, for some reviews:

Oh. Well in that case, long live fake LSA reviews! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/P1NnIjLHKJ — Len (@lenraleigh) March 14, 2023

Note, you can report reviews with that link in the screenshot or over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.