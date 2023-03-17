How Bing Thinks About The Bing Chat Modes

A few weeks ago, Microsoft added three tones or modes of responses to the Bing Chat feature; balanced, creative and precise. Yesterday, Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, explained the thinking Microsoft Bing has behind when to use each Bing Chat mode.

He said laid out on Twitter Microsoft's "current thinking about Bing Chat modes." He said:

Balanced : best for the most common tasks, like search, maximum speed

: best for the most common tasks, like search, maximum speed Creative : whenever you need to generate new content, longer output, more expressive, slower

: whenever you need to generate new content, longer output, more expressive, slower Precise: most factual, minimizing conjectures

These descriptions differ slightly for what Microsoft lists on the Bing Chat screen, which are currently:

Balanced : Responses are reasonable and coherent, balancing accuracy and creativity in conversation

: Responses are reasonable and coherent, balancing accuracy and creativity in conversation Creative : Responses are original and imaginative, creating surprise and entertainment for you

: Responses are original and imaginative, creating surprise and entertainment for you Precise: Resppnses are factual and concise, prioritizing accuracy and relevancy for you

So if you want the fastest responses, go with balanced mode.

