Bing Sidebar In Stable Edge Browser & Bing Chat Limits Increase With Quicker Responses

Microsoft announced a few updates for the Bing Chat AI co-pilot including that they increased the Bing Chat limits to 15/150 and also is testing an optimized "balanced" mode response that provides shorter and quicker responses. Bing also released the Bing Sidebar to Chat, Create and Compose with Bing Chat in the stable release of the Edge browser.

Yusuf Mehdi from Microsoft posted this on Twitter saying:

(1) Bing Chat limits moving to 15 /150.

(2) Testing an optimization on “Balanced” mode to significantly improve performance resulting in shorter, quicker responses. Precise & Creative modes remain unchanged providing a diversity of experiences.

Here is that tweet:

Let us know what you think. — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 13, 2023

Also, the Edge browser stable release now supports the Bing Chat co-pilot where you can chat with it, create or compose new things using the sidebar.

“Available today, Chat, Create and Compose with the new Bing in the Edge sidebar. Now in the latest version of Edge and rolling out to Bing preview users. Enjoy!” https://t.co/PBJ8LLe9Mz pic.twitter.com/No3NCXBncU — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 14, 2023

If you update your Edge browser, you should see it, if you are in the whitelist for Bing Chat.

Reminder, you should be able to see referral traffic from Bing Chat in the Edge sidebar.

