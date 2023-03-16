Google Business Profile Bug: Your Business Is Not Visible To Customers

Google may have a bug, it is a confirmed bug according to some local SEOs, where a bunch of businesses are seeing a notice in Google Search that "your business is not visible to customers" in Google Search or Google Maps. While Google is telling you that your business is not visible on Google, it is actually not true, the businesses are visible - this notice is a bug and is probably freaking a lot of people out.

This notice is showing up in the new Google Business Profile editor screen within Google Search.

Here is a screenshot from Garrison Agency on Twitter but there are tons of complaints in the Google Business Profile Forums - tons - too many for me to list:

Here is another image from the forum of this:

Krystal Taing and Ben Fisher, local SEOs, who are product experts, said this is a confirmed bug and there is no ETA for a fix:

Confirmed bug google is looking into — Krystal Taing (@krystal_taing) March 15, 2023

No eta — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) March 15, 2023

Krystal also wrote in the forums, "This is likely a current bug that Google is already aware of and investigating. At the moment, no action is needed, I will provide an update as soon as we hear back from Google!"

So if you see this for your business listing, you are not alone.

All of the businesses are still visible and editable, if that helps. You just have to use Google Search or Maps to access them…at least that’s been working for me. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Changes have been saving and processing without issue since this bug popped up. — Garrison Agency (@garrisonagency) March 15, 2023

Yes, Google has really confirmed this is a bug, see here:

I have received a response from Google's end indicating that it is a glitch.

I am hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon... pic.twitter.com/2QToQOI6KV — Syed M. Amir Hassan (@SyedMAmirHassa1) March 16, 2023

