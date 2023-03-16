Google Updates AdSense Auto Ads Publisher Interface

Google has updated the interface and user experience for Auto ads within the AdSense console. Google said, "To make it easier to navigate and understand the differences between Auto ads formats, we've made the following updates to the Auto ads settings panel."

Those changes include:

Reorganized the formats into two groups based on their behavior; (1) "Overlay formats" (anchor, vignette, and side rail) are ads that are placed over a page's content without affecting its layout and (2) "In-page formats" (banner and Multiplex) are ads that are placed within areas of a page based on the page's layout and amount of content.

The format previously called "in-page ads" is now called "banner ads" and is part of the "In-page formats" group.

The controls for banner ads and Multiplex ads are now independent. Previously you had to turn on banner ads before you could turn on Multiplex ads.

Each format is now easily identifiable from the menu by an illustrative icon.

Added an ad gallery showing examples of each format.

Here is a screenshot of some of those changes:

Forum discussion at Twitter.