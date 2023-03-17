Google Tests Replacing 3D Label With 360 Label

Google Search is testing replacing the 3D label with a 360 label for products and images that you can rotate within the search results. I guess either 3D or 360 labels would work for this, and I guess Google is testing the alternative.

Here is a GIF of this, which was captured by Saad AK on Twitter:

Google used 3D images labels for the past few years, so this is a change going to 360. The most recent screen capture I have is from May 2022 - you can see, the label shows 3D:

Forum discussion at Twitter.