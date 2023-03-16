Google's John Mueller: Ignore Spammy Referral Traffic

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to spammy referral traffic, you can ignore it and not worry about it regarding SEO. John said on Twitter, "I'd ignore it," when asked about it.

Tom Goering asked John, "Since Link Spam update, been getting a LOT of referral traffic from websites with an .xyz ext. I have not visited, but I assume they are some sort of spam. Reading your posts over the years, I assume Google has an excellent handle on this--should not hurt me, right?"

John simply said, "ignore it."

I'd ignore it. — johnmu is not a chatbot yet 🐀 (@JohnMu) March 12, 2023

There is not much you can do about it anyway and spammers are going to be spammers.

I checked my analytics and this site gets traffic from these types of spammy xyz domains, not that all xyz domains are spam, but some are. I am not up at night worrying about it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.