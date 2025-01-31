We are seeing more Google search ranking volatility hit both over the weekend and also mid-week. Google expanded its site reputation abuse enforcement to Germany. Google AI Overviews powered by Gemini 2.0 can go insanely deep. Google launched a new labs experiment named Ask for me. Google Search is testing jobs at similar employers but it is weird. Google said SEOs can spot made for search engine content. Google Search Console now reports performance reports in 30 minute intervals. Google explained why there are only 100 negative keywords for PMax exclusions. Google said demographic exclusions will apply to shopping campaigns in PMax, Google Ads has a new used since column. Google clarified its docs around placement exclusions. Bing is testing black organic URLs and green search ad URLs. Google Business Profiles added batch price editing and moving menu items and bulk managing special hours. Google Search is testing the frequently saved local results. Yahoo Search is testing new AI chat features. Microsoft announced earnings and Bing Ad revenue was up 21% That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

