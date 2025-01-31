Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse, AI Overviews 2.0, Yahoo Search AI & More

Jan 31, 2025 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

We are seeing more Google search ranking volatility hit both over the weekend and also mid-week. Google expanded its site reputation abuse enforcement to Germany. Google AI Overviews powered by Gemini 2.0 can go insanely deep. Google launched a new labs experiment named Ask for me. Google Search is testing jobs at similar employers but it is weird. Google said SEOs can spot made for search engine content. Google Search Console now reports performance reports in 30 minute intervals. Google explained why there are only 100 negative keywords for PMax exclusions. Google said demographic exclusions will apply to shopping campaigns in PMax, Google Ads has a new used since column. Google clarified its docs around placement exclusions. Bing is testing black organic URLs and green search ad URLs. Google Business Profiles added batch price editing and moving menu items and bulk managing special hours. Google Search is testing the frequently saved local results. Yahoo Search is testing new AI chat features. Microsoft announced earnings and Bing Ad revenue was up 21% That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video is sponsored by Semrush. Discover Semrush's new AI-powered keyword research tools, offering personalized keyword difficulty, potential traffic estimates, and topical authority to help you plan smarter SEO campaigns.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2025

Jan 31, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse, AI Overviews 2.0, Yahoo Search AI & More

Jan 31, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google: Demographic Exclusions To Apply To Google Ads Shopping Inventory in PMax

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Review Carousels & Blocks For Product Queries

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Shopping Refinements With & Without Product Ratings

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests New Shopping Search Filter On Mobile

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google: Demographic Exclusions To Apply To Google Ads Shopping Inventory in PMax
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.