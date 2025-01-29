Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To German Sites

Google has once again expanded the reach of its site reputation abuse policy, beyond the US enforcement from from May and beyond limited European regions last week - we are now seeing enforcement in the massive German market.

I believe Christian Kunz reported this first on his German SEO blog. He told me on X, "Google has probably taken first manual actions in Germany against site reputation abuse. A SERP for coupon codes that previously showed many news websites is now free from third party content in the top rankings."

He shared this screenshot showing the Google search results for a query on [Zalando discount code], where large sites that were doing site reputation abuse types of content, vanished from the results:

Google Serp Zalando Rabattcode

Then Laura Chiocciora replied on X showing a search for [adidas rabattcode] from the day before and day after - again, sites vanishing:

Google Site Rep Abuse German Serps

Then Glenn Gabe shared some charts on X and wrote, "Checking several of the sites I have documented reveals drops starting yesterday (1/27). See some screenshots below." Here are his charts:

Google Site Rep Abuse German Chart

Google Site Rep Abuse German Chart2

Google Site Rep Abuse German Chart3

And this site command:

Google Site Rep Abuse German Serp

So something big is shaking down in Germany around this site reputation abuse policy. I suspect we will see Google continue enforcement of this policy in more regions and languages through manual actions in the coming days/weeks.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Sweden too?

 

