Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, explained why Google is only letting you add up to 100 negative keywords to your campaign-level negative keywords within your Performance Max campaigns on Google Ads.

As a reminder, Google finally added that feature last week but some are asking, why limited the negative keywords to 100, why not 500, why not unlimited.

Ginny Marvin replied on X, "The aim is to provide additional control while still giving PMax the flexibility needed to achieve your campaign’s stated goal." She added that "there are additional tools for controlling where your ads show such as brand exclusions, account level negative keywords and keyword prioritization."

