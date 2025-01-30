Google: Why 100 Negative Keywords For Google Ads PMax Campaigns

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Code Laptop

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, explained why Google is only letting you add up to 100 negative keywords to your campaign-level negative keywords within your Performance Max campaigns on Google Ads.

As a reminder, Google finally added that feature last week but some are asking, why limited the negative keywords to 100, why not 500, why not unlimited.

Ginny Marvin replied on X, "The aim is to provide additional control while still giving PMax the flexibility needed to achieve your campaign’s stated goal." She added that "there are additional tools for controlling where your ads show such as brand exclusions, account level negative keywords and keyword prioritization."

Here is that post:

Also check out Greg Finn's How to Succeed with Google PMax Negative Keywords.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Service Area Business Access Request Link

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google: Why 100 Negative Keywords For Google Ads PMax Campaigns

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Batch Price Editing & Moving Menu Items

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Go Deeper With Gemini 2.0?

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:11 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21%

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:05 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Gains Batch Price Editing & Moving Menu Items
Next Story: Google Maps Service Area Business Access Request Link

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.