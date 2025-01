Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, explained why Google is only letting you add up to 100 negative keywords to your campaign-level negative keywords within your Performance Max campaigns on Google Ads.

As a reminder, Google finally added that feature last week but some are asking, why limited the negative keywords to 100, why not 500, why not unlimited.

Ginny Marvin replied on X, "The aim is to provide additional control while still giving PMax the flexibility needed to achieve your campaign’s stated goal." She added that "there are additional tools for controlling where your ads show such as brand exclusions, account level negative keywords and keyword prioritization."

Here is that post:

