Google Business Profiles Now Allows Bulk Managing Special Hours

Jan 28, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Office Clock

Google has added a method to bulk manage the special hours for all the businesses you manage in Google Business Profiles. You can easily copy special hours from one business listing to others.

Claudia Tomina spotted this change and posted more details on LinkedIn. She said, "Managing special hours on your Google Business Profile for holidays, closures, or modified schedules just got a whole lot easier! Now, you can set special hours for one location and seamlessly copy them to multiple locations directly from your profile—whether you're on mobile (via Maps) or desktop."

Here is a screenshot:

Bulk Manage Google Business Profile Hours

Claudia explained how it works:

(1) Set up special hours for one location.
(2) Use the new "Copy Hours" feature to select additional locations in your profile to apply the same schedule.
(3) All selected locations will have the exact same special hours, overriding any existing ones (so double-check before saving!).

She also posted these "important considerations":

(1) It’s only available for accounts managing 100 locations or fewer. If you’re a larger brand, this feature might not be enabled. I have multiple accounts and can only see this feature in the ones that manage 100 locations or less.
(2) Clear old hours first. This feature doesn’t discriminate—it copies everything, including special hours from three holidays ago.
(3) It’s a full override. Any special hours already set at the selected locations will be replaced.

This can be super useful and a huge time saver for local SEOs.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2025

Jan 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Used Since Column For PMax

Jan 28, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Merging Content More Challenging Than Site Moves For SEO

Jan 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

URL Is Unknown To Google In Search Console Means URL Has No Priority

Jan 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Now Allows Bulk Managing Special Hours

Jan 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Search Tests Frequently Saved Label On Local Results

Jan 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Frequently Saved Label On Local Results
Next Story: URL Is Unknown To Google In Search Console Means URL Has No Priority

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.