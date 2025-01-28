Google has added a method to bulk manage the special hours for all the businesses you manage in Google Business Profiles. You can easily copy special hours from one business listing to others.

Claudia Tomina spotted this change and posted more details on LinkedIn. She said, "Managing special hours on your Google Business Profile for holidays, closures, or modified schedules just got a whole lot easier! Now, you can set special hours for one location and seamlessly copy them to multiple locations directly from your profile—whether you're on mobile (via Maps) or desktop."

Here is a screenshot:

Claudia explained how it works:

(1) Set up special hours for one location.

(2) Use the new "Copy Hours" feature to select additional locations in your profile to apply the same schedule.

(3) All selected locations will have the exact same special hours, overriding any existing ones (so double-check before saving!).

She also posted these "important considerations":

(1) It’s only available for accounts managing 100 locations or fewer. If you’re a larger brand, this feature might not be enabled. I have multiple accounts and can only see this feature in the ones that manage 100 locations or less.

(2) Clear old hours first. This feature doesn’t discriminate—it copies everything, including special hours from three holidays ago.

(3) It’s a full override. Any special hours already set at the selected locations will be replaced.

This can be super useful and a huge time saver for local SEOs.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.