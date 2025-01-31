Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2025

Jan 31, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ask for me is a new feature that calls businesses to find out their prices and availability for you. Google is testing a new shopping refinement menu. Google is also testing new product rating shopping refienemnets. Google is also testing review carousels and blocks. Google Ads demographic exclusions apply to shopping campaigns in PMax. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

