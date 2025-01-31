Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ask for me is a new feature that calls businesses to find out their prices and availability for you. Google is testing a new shopping refinement menu. Google is also testing new product rating shopping refienemnets. Google is also testing review carousels and blocks. Google Ads demographic exclusions apply to shopping campaigns in PMax. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ask For Me - Calls Businesses For Costs For You
Google has a new Search Labs feature named Ask for me. Ask for me will have Google call businesses for you, to figure out the cost of the service and when it can be scheduled for you. It is like that Duplex feature we saw years ago, where Google would try to schedule a restaurant reservation for you.
-
Google: Demographic Exclusions To Apply To Google Ads Shopping Inventory in PMax
Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, has confirmed that demographic exclusions will apply to Shopping inventory in Performance Max campaigns. Marvin added that the reporting on how this is shown to advertisers is still to be determined, but the goal is to let advertisers control which age groups can or cannot see the ads.
-
Google Shopping Refinements With & Without Product Ratings
Google Search is now sometimes showing the ability to filter products in its search results by product rating. I am not sure if this is new or not, but I cannot replicate this but some are seeing the product rating filter/refinement option when searching.
-
Google Tests New Shopping Search Filter On Mobile
Google is testing a new filter for its shopping results in the mobile search results. Instead of showing a single filter menu, Google is showing a product image carousel line first and then a filter menu for additional search filters.
-
Google Tests Review Carousels & Blocks For Product Queries
Google is testing (I think again) review carousels and block units in its search results for product queries. A number of SEOs spotted these coming up over the past week or two, and they basically show product review content in a separate section within Google Search.
-
Google Front Page Ad On Indian Newspaper - Googlies on Google
Last November, Google purchased the front page of a popular newspaper in India for its campaign there named Googlies on Google. Here is a photo of the newspaper ad that was shared with me on X.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse, AI Overviews 2.0, Yahoo Search AI & More
We are seeing more Google search ranking volatility hit both over the weekend and also mid-week. Google expanded its site reputation abuse enforcement to Germany. Google AI Overviews powered by Gemini 2.0 can go insanely deep. Google launched a new labs experiment named Ask for me...
