Google Ads is testing adding a new column to its Performance Max reports named "Used Since." This column is visible on the asset level and it shows the date an asset was added.

This was reported first on PPC News Feed and then on Search Engine Land, credited this screenshot to Petra Koucka - here is that screenshot:

This new Used Since column may help advertisers track how long assets have been in the account, "making it especially useful for auditing new accounts or managing inherited ones," Hana Kobzov√° wrote.

