Google Ads New Used Since Column For PMax

Jan 28, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Calendar

Google Ads is testing adding a new column to its Performance Max reports named "Used Since." This column is visible on the asset level and it shows the date an asset was added.

This was reported first on PPC News Feed and then on Search Engine Land, credited this screenshot to Petra Koucka - here is that screenshot:

Pmax Assets Used Since

This new Used Since column may help advertisers track how long assets have been in the account, "making it especially useful for auditing new accounts or managing inherited ones," Hana Kobzová wrote.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Ads New Used Since Column For PMax

