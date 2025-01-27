Bing Tests Black Organic URLs & Green Sponsored URLs

Microsoft is testing different colored URLs for its organic (free) results and its sponsored (paid) results. The organic URL slugs are bold black colored and the sponsored URL slugs are bold green colored.

Khushal Bherwani posted screenshots of this on X - I am not able to replicate this:

Bing Black Urls Green For Sponsored

Here are more screenshots:

This is surprising to me being off often Bing tries to hide the ads or blend them into the organic results.

Forum discussion at X.

 

