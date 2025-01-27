Microsoft is testing different colored URLs for its organic (free) results and its sponsored (paid) results. The organic URL slugs are bold black colored and the sponsored URL slugs are bold green colored.

Khushal Bherwani posted screenshots of this on X - I am not able to replicate this:

Here are more screenshots:

🆕 Bing testing bolder black for organic and bolder green url slug for sponsored result. pic.twitter.com/U7SSN01EuS — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 22, 2025

This is surprising to me being off often Bing tries to hide the ads or blend them into the organic results.

