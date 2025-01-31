Google Ask For Me - Calls Businesses For Costs For You

Google Robot Phone

Google has a new Search Labs feature named Ask for me. Ask for me will have Google call businesses for you, to figure out the cost of the service and when it can be scheduled for you. It is like that Duplex feature we saw years ago, where Google would try to schedule a restaurant reservation for you.

You can access this Labs experiment over here and when you activate it, if you search for things like [oil change near me] or other services like that, Google may show you the "Ask for me" box. There, Google will ask you a number of questions and call the business for you to find the answers you are looking for.

Here are screenshots of this:

Google Ask For Me Google Ask For Me2 Google Ask For Me3

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ask For Me

This was posted on X by Rose Yao who wrote:

New experiment just launched on Search Labs – you can use AI to call businesses on your behalf to find out what they charge for a service & when it’s available, like an oil change ASAP from nearby mechanics. We’re testing right now with auto shops and nail salons, to see how AI can help you connect with businesses and get things done. Just opt-in & search something like “oil change near me” to try it out, and let us know what you think! FYI you might hit a waitlist, since capacity is limited during the experiment. In case you’re wondering … this is using the same underlying Duplex tech that’s used to make restaurant reservations via Search/Maps. We also use Duplex to help businesses keep their details, like store hours, fresh on Maps. This has helped millions of businesses relay updated info to their customers. Has been especially helpful during times when this info is changing rapidly, like during the pandemic. As always, businesses can opt out if they wish and we clearly disclose calls.

Duplex never really took off, will this one?

Forum discussion at X.

 

