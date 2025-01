Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

We recently covered how you can now drag and drop menu items for your restaurant in your Google Business Profiles. But Google also seemed to add the ability to move menu items between sections of your menu and the ability to batch edit pricing of menu items.

Claudia Tomina wrote on X, "Google Business Profile just made managing menus easier with a few simple, but effective, updates:"

(1) Drag-and-Drop Reordering

(2) Move Items Between Sections

(3) Batch Price Editing

Now, item one we covered already over here. Items number two and three I never covered.

Here is a screenshot showing how you can move items from one section to another:

Here is a screenshot of bulk editing items and the price:

These small changes make it much easier for restaurants to manage their menu items within Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at X.