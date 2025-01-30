We recently covered how you can now drag and drop menu items for your restaurant in your Google Business Profiles. But Google also seemed to add the ability to move menu items between sections of your menu and the ability to batch edit pricing of menu items.

Claudia Tomina wrote on X, "Google Business Profile just made managing menus easier with a few simple, but effective, updates:"

(1) Drag-and-Drop Reordering

(2) Move Items Between Sections

(3) Batch Price Editing

Now, item one we covered already over here. Items number two and three I never covered.

Here is a screenshot showing how you can move items from one section to another:

Here is a screenshot of bulk editing items and the price:

These small changes make it much easier for restaurants to manage their menu items within Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at X.