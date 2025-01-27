Yahoo is continuing its AI Chat features within Yahoo Search, while also incorporating AI Answers into its search results. The AI powered answers and chat seemed to be powered by OpenAI.

Last week we covered the Yahoo Search AI Chat feature but now more screenshots are coming out of this. Plus, Yahoo testing AI generated answers at the top of its search results page, is new.

Here are screenshot of this from Sachin Patel who posted the AI generated answers over here:

Here are some more:

For further queries, they’ve added an 'Ask AI' chat option for users. pic.twitter.com/6ceRibEea6 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 27, 2025

Then here are more screenshots of AI Chat on Yahoo Search via X:

The home page:

The search bar:

The chat results:

As I said last week, maybe this is a sign of the new stuff Yahoo was wiring up with Search? As a reminder, in January of 2023, Yahoo tweeted that it will make search cool again, explaining a week later that Yahoo Search is making a return. Sadly, most of you don't think Yahoo can compete with the current players. Then November 2023 they said we can expect something soonish - but that was a long time ago.

Something new may be coming to Yahoo soon!

Spotted this on Yahoo’s header: 'We’re building a new https://t.co/u12e7zf4KH to show more of what’s interesting to you.' Seems like they're focusing on personalization, but who knows what else they’re working on! 🤔 @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/IYVTDPIOEr — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 27, 2025

Note, you need to login to Yahoo to see these and sometimes that might not work:

Yahoo: We're testing some cool new AI features, but you must log in first!

Me: Logs in and sees this. Yeah, good luck Yahoo. :) https://t.co/n5nUOlpIsW pic.twitter.com/4d1rWm877N — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 27, 2025

Forum discussion at X.