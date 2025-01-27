Yahoo Search AI Chat Expanded & Adds AI Answers To Search

Yahoo is continuing its AI Chat features within Yahoo Search, while also incorporating AI Answers into its search results. The AI powered answers and chat seemed to be powered by OpenAI.

Last week we covered the Yahoo Search AI Chat feature but now more screenshots are coming out of this. Plus, Yahoo testing AI generated answers at the top of its search results page, is new.

Here are screenshot of this from Sachin Patel who posted the AI generated answers over here:

Yahoo Search Ai Generated Answers

Here are some more:

Then here are more screenshots of AI Chat on Yahoo Search via X:

The home page:

Yahoo Search Ai Chat

The search bar:

Yahoo Search Ai Chat Menu

The chat results:

Yahoo Search Ai Chat Results

As I said last week, maybe this is a sign of the new stuff Yahoo was wiring up with Search? As a reminder, in January of 2023, Yahoo tweeted that it will make search cool again, explaining a week later that Yahoo Search is making a return. Sadly, most of you don't think Yahoo can compete with the current players. Then November 2023 they said we can expect something soonish - but that was a long time ago.

Something new may be coming to Yahoo soon!

Note, you need to login to Yahoo to see these and sometimes that might not work:

Forum discussion at X.

 

