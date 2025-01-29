Earlier this month, the Google Ads industry had a lot of confusion around if and in what cases the Google Ads API accept or support placement exclusions for Performance Max campaigns. Well, Google's Ginny Marvin clarified this the other day in an email to Navah Hopkins. Navah wrote this up in a lot more detail over here.

Anu covered this on Search Engine Land last night and Adrian Dekker posted a screenshot of the communication in which Ginny Marvin responded to saying:

To clarify a bit, we didn't "reverse" our stance on this and there's no change to how placement exclusions work. Thanks to Navah's inquiry, we found several areas in our documentation to correct and communicate more clearly about how placement exclusions work in the Ads UI and via the API. We appreciate Navah bringing this to our attention and are in the process of making those updates now.

Here is the email of the text:

I've connected with the teams on this, and we've dug into it to identify areas that have caused miscommunication and where we need to make updates and corrections. We are in the process of updating our documentation to accurately and more clearly reflect how placement exclusions work, both via the Ads Ul and the API. We apologize for the confusion and appreciate you bringing this to our attention. To clarify:

1. The Google Ads API does support account-level placement exclusions, and these exclusions are respected by PMax.

2. Web page placement exclusion lists can be applied from the MCC-level to child accounts via the Google Ads Ul. Account-level placement exclusion lists are respected by PMax.

3. However, account-level placement exclusion lists are not currently supported by the API.

4. Campaign-level placement exclusions are not a feature in PMax. As such, placement exclusions cannot be directly applied at the campaign-level for Max campaigns via the Google Ads Ul or API. However, the account-level placement exclusions will apply to all PMax campaigns.



Please let me know if you have any questions and thanks again for your patience!

Here is a screenshot:

