Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

John Mueller from Google noted that he finds it "interesting" how those who spend time in our industry "can often recognize made-for-search-engine content fairly quickly." Meaning, we are good at seeing a piece of content on the web and knowing if it was created to perform well in search or written by a normal user trying to help others.

John said this in response to Preeti Gupta's post on Bluesky that says:

Here's a thought: my problem is not with content. But my problem is with content that is made for search engines. This content is not helpful to anyone, and it just creates internet trash (ig this is a new term I come up with). And now everyone wants this internet trash to rank well and whatnot.

John Mueller replied:

I find it intersting how folks who have spent some time with the industry can often recognize made-for-search-engine content fairly quickly.

I mean, I assume many of you who read here can quickly spot these types of content?

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.