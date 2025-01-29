John Mueller from Google noted that he finds it "interesting" how those who spend time in our industry "can often recognize made-for-search-engine content fairly quickly." Meaning, we are good at seeing a piece of content on the web and knowing if it was created to perform well in search or written by a normal user trying to help others.

John said this in response to Preeti Gupta's post on Bluesky that says:

Here's a thought: my problem is not with content. But my problem is with content that is made for search engines. This content is not helpful to anyone, and it just creates internet trash (ig this is a new term I come up with). And now everyone wants this internet trash to rank well and whatnot.

John Mueller replied:

I find it intersting how folks who have spent some time with the industry can often recognize made-for-search-engine content fairly quickly.

I mean, I assume many of you who read here can quickly spot these types of content?

