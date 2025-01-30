Google AI Overviews Go Deeper With Gemini 2.0?

In early December, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, said Google is starting to test powering AI Overviews with Gemini 2.0. Well, we may be starting to see some of that in the wild, with much deeper and detailed AI Overviews and citations.

Michael Glavac spotted an AI Overview in Google Search that has 628 words, and dozens of citations. It is like you are reading a small white paper, just at the top of the Google Search results. He wrote on LinkedIn, "Just came across this AIO that's essentially a full article that referred to 61 SITES!!!"

Mike King responded saying, "It looks like they are testing the Gemini Advanced Deep Research product in the SERPs."

Here is the video of this in action that he shared:

Have you seen an AI Overview with this much detail before?

Is this the new AI Overviews powered by Gemini 2.0?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

