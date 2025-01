Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

In early December, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, said Google is starting to test powering AI Overviews with Gemini 2.0. Well, we may be starting to see some of that in the wild, with much deeper and detailed AI Overviews and citations.

Michael Glavac spotted an AI Overview in Google Search that has 628 words, and dozens of citations. It is like you are reading a small white paper, just at the top of the Google Search results. He wrote on LinkedIn, "Just came across this AIO that's essentially a full article that referred to 61 SITES!!!"

Mike King responded saying, "It looks like they are testing the Gemini Advanced Deep Research product in the SERPs."

Here is the video of this in action that he shared:

Have you seen an AI Overview with this much detail before?

Is this the new AI Overviews powered by Gemini 2.0?

