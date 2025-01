Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google may have pushed some improvements to the reporting system within Google Search Console. Now Google can show how soon the report was updated within a 30 minute interval. So instead of showing last updated 3 hours ago or 4 hours ago, as an example, Google can show 3.5 hours ago.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark and shared on his SERPAlert account on X - I can replicate it, here is a screenshot:

Brodie wrote, "Interesting… last update to Google Search Console data being 3.5 hours ago. It normally updates in full hours e.g. showing as 4 hours ago. Wonder if this additional precision is an extension of the recent 24 hours filter?"

Maybe these reports will continue to get faster and show more detailed information.

I mean, that 24 hour view was very welcomed.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: John Mueller from Google confirmed this on Bluesky saying, "Yes! I think it was feedback discovered on social media that encouraged the team to provide a more granular number there."