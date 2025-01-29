Google may have pushed some improvements to the reporting system within Google Search Console. Now Google can show how soon the report was updated within a 30 minute interval. So instead of showing last updated 3 hours ago or 4 hours ago, as an example, Google can show 3.5 hours ago.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark and shared on his SERPAlert account on X - I can replicate it, here is a screenshot:

Brodie wrote, "Interesting… last update to Google Search Console data being 3.5 hours ago. It normally updates in full hours e.g. showing as 4 hours ago. Wonder if this additional precision is an extension of the recent 24 hours filter?"

Maybe these reports will continue to get faster and show more detailed information.

I mean, that 24 hour view was very welcomed.

Update: John Mueller from Google confirmed this on Bluesky saying, "Yes! I think it was feedback discovered on social media that encouraged the team to provide a more granular number there."