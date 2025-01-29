Google Search Console Reports Latest Update In 30 Minute Intervals

Google may have pushed some improvements to the reporting system within Google Search Console. Now Google can show how soon the report was updated within a 30 minute interval. So instead of showing last updated 3 hours ago or 4 hours ago, as an example, Google can show 3.5 hours ago.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark and shared on his SERPAlert account on X - I can replicate it, here is a screenshot:

Brodie wrote, "Interesting… last update to Google Search Console data being 3.5 hours ago. It normally updates in full hours e.g. showing as 4 hours ago. Wonder if this additional precision is an extension of the recent 24 hours filter?"

Maybe these reports will continue to get faster and show more detailed information.

I mean, that 24 hour view was very welcomed.

Update: John Mueller from Google confirmed this on Bluesky saying, "Yes! I think it was feedback discovered on social media that encouraged the team to provide a more granular number there."

 

