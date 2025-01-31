Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, has confirmed that demographic exclusions will apply to Shopping inventory in Performance Max campaigns. Marvin added that the reporting on how this is shown to advertisers is still to be determined, but the goal is to let advertisers control which age groups can or cannot see the ads.

Mike Ryan raised the question, asking, "Age-based exclusions are coming to PMax. However, demographics are not available for Shopping, which is typically >85% of PMax for e-commerce. @adsliaison will demographic data come to PMax? And will the exclusions apply to the whole campaign include Shopping, or just 'everything else'."

Ginny replied, "Demographic exclusions will apply to Shopping inventory in PMax as well."

Then when asked about how this will be reported within Google Ads, Ginny replied that it is TBD, to be determined. Ginny wrote:

TBD on reporting, but the aim here is to give advertisers the ability to prevent their ads from showing to unintended age ranges, whether to meet regulatory requirements for businesses in sensitive categories or product-market fit needs for companies with products/services that cater to specific age demos. For example, the maker of a skincare line for mature skin could now exclude their ads from showing to younger age-ranges.

