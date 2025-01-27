Google is testing a new job carousel in the search results titled "jobs at similar employers." This likely pulls from the Google Jobs postings schema and more but it can come up if you are just searching for products from that company.

This example shows jobs at Nike, Adidas, Puma, Converse and others. And the query was [Nike shoes], not jobs at Nike. But maybe previous queries for jobs trigger this? I am not sure.

Sachin Patel posted this example on X:

Here are more examples:

