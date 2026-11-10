Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said it can take time for search to understand the unique value of new websites. Google is testing removing the action buttons, reviews, photos, etc from the AI Overview version of the local pack. Google Ads is rolling out a new option named "Ads with pay-per-lead goals terms." Bing is testing asking searchers questions to personalize the shopping search results. You can now filter your Google product results to show non-incentivized reviews only. ChatGPT Ads are now showing when you create images.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google: It Can Take Time To Understand The Unique Value Of New Websites
Google's John Mueller said it can take Google Search some time to understand a new site's "unique value" and then rank it accordingly. He said on Bluesky in response to a new site not being fully indexed quickly enough, "It's a fairly new site, and you've been busy with content - it can take time for the systems to understand the unique value of it all."
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Google AI Overview Local Pack Dropping Action Buttons, Photos & Reviews
Google is testing removing the action buttons, reviews, photos, etc from the AI Overview version of the local pack. This makes it harder for searchers to visit your website, call your business, get directions and so on, from Google Search.
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Google Ads: Ads With Pay-Per-Lead Goals Terms
Google Ads is rolling out a new option named "Ads with pay-per-lead goals terms." Advertisers must opt into this setting to activate it.
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Bing Shopping Personalizing Search Results With Questions
Microsoft Bing is testing asking searchers questions to personalize the shopping search results. In a test, Bing will show you questions and say, "Let's personalize your results," then ask you a number of questions to fine-tune your shopping search results.
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Filter Google Product Results For Non-Incentivized Reviews
You can now filter your product results to show non-incentivized reviews only. When you click on a product in the search results, either normal search or AI Mode, the product listing detail panel will show up on the right, and for there, you can filter the reviews to show "Non-incentivized only."
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ChatGPT Ads While It Creates Your Image Live
OpenAI announced a month ago that it would release a "new visual ad format in ChatGPT" to show ads while ChatGPT makes images for users. Well, that ad format seems to be live - because if you ask ChatGPT to make an image, it will show an ad while the image is being generated.
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Google Pool Table With Pink Felt
Google loves having pool tables at their offices and we've mostly seen them in typical green colored felt. But here is one that is in pink, which is different. It is from the Google Dublin office.
Other Great Search Threads:
- What's wrong with the normal weather widget?, Harpreet on X
- Hey @googleanalytics - Is this going to be a case of Wecamol? Again, new spam accounts showing up in analytics. @Google @rustybrick Have you ever seen this? Seem to be the newest spammer trick adding your account to an analytics account hoping you'll check out the site., Dennis Goedegebuure on X
- If the domain is inactive, the content usually falls out over time. You can't do redirects or site moves in a setup like that. Assuming you're specifically wondering about sponsored posts (I don't know the site), I guess this is one way to take care of paid links?, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Gen AI website traffic share update – October 2026 12 months ago (November 2025): ChatGPT: 69.5% Gemini: 15.9% DeepSeek: 4.1% Grok: 3.3% Perplexity: 2.2% Claude: 2.1% Copilot: 2.0% 6 months ago (April 2026): ChatGPT: 53.7% Gemini: 26.7% Claude: 8.0% DeepSeek: 4.0% Grok:…, Similarweb on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google AI Mode multiturn ads are now rolling out
- Google AI Overviews in France: Big click losses, but not for everyone
- Website migrations can hurt SEO even when URLs don’t change
- AI search activity is nearly invisible in Google Ads search terms reports: Study
- How to measure the full value of paid media beyond ROAS
- Don’t wait for the SEO report to tell clients something’s wrong
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Anthropic launches new Claude Fable and Mythos 5.2 models, The Verge
- Introducing TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max, Google Blog
- The Humanist Review of AI: Abundance & Scarcity, Common Wealth Club
- Apple Creator Studio users can pay for more AI usage, Apple Insider
Analytics
- Back/forward cache support for page view on history change events, Google Tag Manager Help
Industry & Business
- AI Developers Get Warning Shot With EU Google Opinion, Law360 UK
- Google data center could be approved before San Jose sets standards, San José Spotlight
- Google Escalates Nvidia Rivalry With New Versions of Its TPU Systems, Bloomberg
- Google's UK data center disruption caused by 'misconfiguration' of systems, Data Center Dynamics
- New Research: Traffic to the Open Web Has Fallen 24% in 5 years, SparkToro
- Canadian court certifies class action against Apple over Google search deal, 9to5Mac
- Google Researchers Use AI And Mathematical Proofs to Cut Quantum Computing Requirements, The Quantum Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- Try These Top B2B Influencer Marketing Tactics (NEW DATA), TopRank Marketing
Local & Maps
- 5 Features I Want Apple Maps To Add As Soon As Possible, BGR
- Google Maps Platform in AI Studio, Google Blog
Other Search
- The Death Knell of Digital Search, The New Yorker
- Google releases Holiday 100 gifting list based on Search trends., Google Blog
PPC
- How Big Is Google's AI Problem?, WordStream
- Local Services Ads Are Transitioning into Google Ads – Is Your Business Prepared?, JXT Group
- Merchant Center Feed Fixes That Move Google Shopping, JXT Group
- Smart Bidding, Broad Match & AI Max for Lead Gen (2026), JXT Group
- The “Ah Ha” Moment in Google Ads’ AIMax Matching in Search Query Reports, Search Engine World
- Display targeting changes in Demand Gen campaigns starting the week of December 1, 2026, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to Explain Investing in PPC to Your Boss, SearchLab Digital
- From Static Persona to Dynamic Audience: Translating Audience Research into PPC Signals, JumpFly
Search Features
- A Hidden Switch Puts Blue Links Back in ChatGPT, Aleksandr Shamrai
- Bing search results drop the AI Mode tab for some users, Search Engine Watch
- Google Gemini app rolling out your ‘Memory summary’, 9To5Google
- Bing adds References button with hover labels in AI Mode, Search Engine Watch
- Bing Shopping tab gets a new two-row product ad format, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- Google AI Overviews roll out in France - The clearest evidence of impact to clicks and click-through rate yet [GSC Data], GSQI
- Hello Agentic World: Making Your Website Agent-Friendly, Tom Greenaway
- How has AI changed keyword research?, SEO For Journalism
- Why Google is taking aggressive action on SERP data collection, and what to do about it, DemandSphere
Feedback:
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