Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it can take time for search to understand the unique value of new websites. Google is testing removing the action buttons, reviews, photos, etc from the AI Overview version of the local pack. Google Ads is rolling out a new option named "Ads with pay-per-lead goals terms." Bing is testing asking searchers questions to personalize the shopping search results. You can now filter your Google product results to show non-incentivized reviews only. ChatGPT Ads are now showing when you create images.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Back/forward cache support for page view on history change events, Google Tag Manager Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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