Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2026

Nov 10, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it can take time for search to understand the unique value of new websites. Google is testing removing the action buttons, reviews, photos, etc from the AI Overview version of the local pack. Google Ads is rolling out a new option named "Ads with pay-per-lead goals terms." Bing is testing asking searchers questions to personalize the shopping search results. You can now filter your Google product results to show non-incentivized reviews only. ChatGPT Ads are now showing when you create images.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: It Can Take Time To Understand The Unique Value Of New Websites
    Google's John Mueller said it can take Google Search some time to understand a new site's "unique value" and then rank it accordingly. He said on Bluesky in response to a new site not being fully indexed quickly enough, "It's a fairly new site, and you've been busy with content - it can take time for the systems to understand the unique value of it all."
  • Google AI Overview Local Pack Dropping Action Buttons, Photos & Reviews
    Google is testing removing the action buttons, reviews, photos, etc from the AI Overview version of the local pack. This makes it harder for searchers to visit your website, call your business, get directions and so on, from Google Search.
  • Google Ads: Ads With Pay-Per-Lead Goals Terms
    Google Ads is rolling out a new option named "Ads with pay-per-lead goals terms." Advertisers must opt into this setting to activate it.
  • Bing Shopping Personalizing Search Results With Questions
    Microsoft Bing is testing asking searchers questions to personalize the shopping search results. In a test, Bing will show you questions and say, "Let's personalize your results," then ask you a number of questions to fine-tune your shopping search results.
  • Filter Google Product Results For Non-Incentivized Reviews
    You can now filter your product results to show non-incentivized reviews only. When you click on a product in the search results, either normal search or AI Mode, the product listing detail panel will show up on the right, and for there, you can filter the reviews to show "Non-incentivized only."
  • ChatGPT Ads While It Creates Your Image Live
    OpenAI announced a month ago that it would release a "new visual ad format in ChatGPT" to show ads while ChatGPT makes images for users. Well, that ad format seems to be live - because if you ask ChatGPT to make an image, it will show an ad while the image is being generated.
  • Google Pool Table With Pink Felt
    Google loves having pool tables at their offices and we've mostly seen them in typical green colored felt. But here is one that is in pink, which is different. It is from the Google Dublin office.

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Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2026

Nov 10, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: It Can Take Time To Understand The Unique Value Of New Websites

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google AI Overview Local Pack Dropping Action Buttons, Photos & Reviews

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads: Ads With Pay-Per-Lead Goals Terms

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Shopping Personalizing Search Results With Questions

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Filter Google Product Results For Non-Incentivized Reviews

Nov 10, 2026 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: It Can Take Time To Understand The Unique Value Of New Websites

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