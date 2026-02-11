Google added a new button to the top stories section of Google Search named "Sign in to customize." This leads users who are not logged into Google to sign in, so those users can configfure there preferred sources in Google Search.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it yesterday on X - it seems like it is globally rolled out, so anyone should be able to see it for results that bring up the top stories section.

Here is what it looks like:

This again is to get more people to set their preferred sources in Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.