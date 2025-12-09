Google Search Still Working On New Core Update; Update Should Be Soon

Dec 9, 2025 - 9:34 am 54 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

John Mueller Google Zurich

Google's John Mueller said at the Google Search Central Live event in Zurich today that Google is still working on the next core update. This update should be out soon, but it is unclear if it will happen in the next couple of days or after the holiday season.

John joked that it might not come today, but he wouldn’t be surprised if one launches in the coming weeks. He then quickly added that hopefully not before the holidays. Even Googlers don't like when these core updates launch around the holidays, because they are busy with it.

We previously had the June 2025 core update and then before that the March 2025 core update, and more recently the August 2025 spam update.

Of course, we had tons of Google updates, Google did not confirm but we are waiting for the next big core update. Meanwhile, Google does smaller core updates more often and does not confirm them.

A year ago at the same event, John Mueller said we can expect more core updates, more often but that obviously did not happen this year.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2025

Dec 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Discover Minimally Aligned To Search Ranking

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Contact Us Support Tests Integrating Ads Advisor

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Shopping Crawlers Are Too Fast For JavaScript Generated Structured Data

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

Google Updates Docs: We Do Smaller Core Updates Without Announcements

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Search Ads Tests Ad Labels On Right

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: OpenAI Updates Its ChatGPT Crawler: OAI-SearchBot
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 9, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.