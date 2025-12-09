Google's John Mueller said at the Google Search Central Live event in Zurich today that Google is still working on the next core update. This update should be out soon, but it is unclear if it will happen in the next couple of days or after the holiday season.

John joked that it might not come today, but he wouldn’t be surprised if one launches in the coming weeks. He then quickly added that hopefully not before the holidays. Even Googlers don't like when these core updates launch around the holidays, because they are busy with it.

We previously had the June 2025 core update and then before that the March 2025 core update, and more recently the August 2025 spam update.

Of course, we had tons of Google updates, Google did not confirm but we are waiting for the next big core update. Meanwhile, Google does smaller core updates more often and does not confirm them.

A year ago at the same event, John Mueller said we can expect more core updates, more often but that obviously did not happen this year.

@JohnMu said there will be a core update in the future but he wouldn’t be surprised if one launches in the coming weeks but hopefully not before the holidays. — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 9, 2025

