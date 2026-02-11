Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2026

Feb 11, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing officially rolled out a preview of the new AI performance reports in Bing Webmaster Tools. Google updated its Googlebot crawler file size docs once again. Google added "sign in to customize" the top stories section. Google Business short names are being removed from profiles. Google lets you remove your sensistive information, if you give it to them.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2026

Feb 11, 2026 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Bing Webmaster Tools Rolls Out AI Performance Report (With New Design)

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Would You Give Google Your ID Numbers To Remove Results About You

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarifies Google's Crawler File Size Limits Doc Again

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Sign In To Customize Top Stories - Preferred Sources

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Short Names Being Removed From Business Profiles

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Bing Webmaster Tools Rolls Out AI Performance Report (With New Design)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.