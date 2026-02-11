Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing officially rolled out a preview of the new AI performance reports in Bing Webmaster Tools. Google updated its Googlebot crawler file size docs once again. Google added "sign in to customize" the top stories section. Google Business short names are being removed from profiles. Google lets you remove your sensistive information, if you give it to them.

