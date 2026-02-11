Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing officially rolled out a preview of the new AI performance reports in Bing Webmaster Tools. Google updated its Googlebot crawler file size docs once again. Google added "sign in to customize" the top stories section. Google Business short names are being removed from profiles. Google lets you remove your sensistive information, if you give it to them.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Rolls Out AI Performance Report (With New Design)
A couple of weeks ago I reported Bing was beta testing a new AI performance report within Bing Webmaster Tools. These reports are now available as a public preview for all to see. Plus, Bing Webmaster Tools has a whole new slick design.
-
Google Sign In To Customize Top Stories - Preferred Sources
Google added a new button to the top stories section of Google Search named "Sign in to customize." This leads users who are not logged into Google to sign in, so those users can configfure there preferred sources in Google Search.
-
Google Clarifies Google's Crawler File Size Limits Doc Again
Earlier this month, we reported that Google updated two of its help documents around Google's crawler file size limits. Well, Google made a clarification to one of those documents the other day after some confusion within the SEO industry.
-
Google Business Short Names Being Removed From Business Profiles
Google will stop showing the business short names on Google Business Profiles in Search and Google Maps. The short name will still work, if you have one, but going forward, the link in your Google Business Profile will no longer be displayed to you or searchers.
-
Would You Give Google Your ID Numbers To Remove Results About You
Google announced a number of updates to help people find and remove personal information and sensitive imagery about themselves from Google. But you would need to give Google this information first, so Google can find it and then remove it.
-
Ceiling Clouds At Google Office Going Up
Google is painting one of the ceilings and placing art to add clouds to one of the office ceilings. You can see the painter working and then some white cloud-like art objects hanging from the ceiling.
