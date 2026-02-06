Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Discover Core Update, Listicles Hit, Google Ads, ChatGPT Ads Ready & Microsoft Publisher Content Marketplace

Feb 6, 2026 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

This week, we covered the first core update of 2026, the February 2026 Discover core update. Meanwhile, there is an ongoing super-heated and volatile Google search rankings. Google has nothing to share about the recent unconfirmed ranking updates. Google said its search algorithms, spam detection, spam policies did not fundamentally change with AI Search. Google spoke about its top crawling challenges in 2025. Google posts more details on its file limits for Googlebot crawling. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report in February. Bing announced the global roll out of what it calls multi-turn search. ChatGPT readies its ads with ad code in the results. Google is showing a lot of ads in the local pack now. Mike Ryan did a report on invalid clicks across the Google Ad Network. Google Ads is replacing its contact support form with an AI agent. Google Ads has a new multi-party approval process for enhanced security. Google AdSense has new reporting for browser, hosting app and operating system breakdowns. OpenAI prepared ads in ChatGPT with ad code. Microsoft Advertising tests magazine answer card formats. Microsoft announced the Publisher Content Marketplace for compensating publishers for the use of its content in AI. Plus, Google announced earnings, it was its biggest quarter yet. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2026

Feb 6, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Discover Core Update, Listicles Hit, Google Ads, ChatGPT Ads Ready & Microsoft Publisher Content Marketplace

Feb 6, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google

Google AI Mode Follow Up Search Suggestions

Feb 6, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Mixed Campaign Type Experiments Live For Some

Feb 6, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Unshipping Frankenstein Recipes In Search

Feb 6, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Partner Portal Gets A Redesign

Feb 6, 2026 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Follow Up Search Suggestions
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.