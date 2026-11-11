Daily Search Forum Recap: November 11, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has begun the rollout of the November 2026 core update, it should end right before Thanksgiving/Black Friday. OpenAI has released its ChatGPT business hub with analytics, insights and even click data. Yahoo announced Yahoo Scout is out of beta and it has released Pivot Search. Google released Gemini 4 Carbon within AI Mode and Search. Google lost another legal battle against SerpApi. Crawled/Discovered - Currently Not Indexed means you have a quality issue with your site. Google Ads posted a new help document about customer journey insights. Google Ads is also adding the Visit site link in the mobile ad descriptions for search ads. Google has posted new eligibility requirements for the merchant loyalty program. Google Ads has updated its Page feeds section for Performance Max campaigns to help advertisers understand how it works. Google updated its About brand settings for Search and Performance Max help document to clarify how to manage brands within your brand list.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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