Daily Search Forum Recap: November 11, 2026

Nov 11, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has begun the rollout of the November 2026 core update, it should end right before Thanksgiving/Black Friday. OpenAI has released its ChatGPT business hub with analytics, insights and even click data. Yahoo announced Yahoo Scout is out of beta and it has released Pivot Search. Google released Gemini 4 Carbon within AI Mode and Search. Google lost another legal battle against SerpApi. Crawled/Discovered - Currently Not Indexed means you have a quality issue with your site. Google Ads posted a new help document about customer journey insights. Google Ads is also adding the Visit site link in the mobile ad descriptions for search ads. Google has posted new eligibility requirements for the merchant loyalty program. Google Ads has updated its Page feeds section for Performance Max campaigns to help advertisers understand how it works. Google updated its About brand settings for Search and Performance Max help document to clarify how to manage brands within your brand list.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November 2026 Core Update Is Rolling Out
    Google officially announced the rollout of the November 2026 core update just now, on Tuesday at around 1:07 pm ET. This core update is expected to take about 2 weeks to roll out. Google said, "This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."
  • Businesses in ChatGPT Business Hub Live With Click Data
    OpenAI has just announced the ChatGPT Business Hub, Businesses in ChatGPT. This business hub offers analytics on mentions, profile views, and, you guessed it, clicks to websites! Yes, OpenAI is showing us how many people click from ChatGPT to our website.
  • Gemini 4 Carbon Available In Google Search AI Mode
    Google released Gemini 4 Carbon, its "strongest model with frontier performance in cybersecurity capabilities and long-horizon agentic workflows across complex knowledge work, software engineering, and scientific reasoning," and it is now available in Google Search via AI Mode for subscribers.
  • Google Loses Another Round in Legal Battle Against SerpApi Over Scraping
    Google has lost again in SerpApi's scraping legal fight in court, with the court giving Google 21 days to amend its complaint. But this is a major win for SerpApi and this case seems like it might be coming to a close soon.
  • Yahoo Search Launches Pivot Search, Yahoo Scout App & More
    Yahoo announced updates across Yahoo Search and Yahoo Scout including that Yahoo Scout is now out of beta and Yahoo Search added Pivot Search. Plus, Scout has now processed over 3 billion answers since it launched earlier this year.
  • Google Crawled/Discovered - Currently Not Indexed A Site Quality Issue
    This is not new, but hey, John Mueller from Google said it again, getting a status of Crawled/Discovered - Currently Not Indexed within Google Search Console's page indexing report may be a sign that Google doesn't think your site or those pages are high-quality enough to index.
  • New Google Ads Overview Page: Customer Journey Insights
    Google Ads posted a new help document about customer journey insights. "Customer Journey Insights is a new Google Ads Overview page reporting card pilot for eligible advertisers. It provides transparency into how your campaigns move users across conversion journey stages," Google wrote.
  • Google Ads Visit Site Link In Mobile Search Ad Description
    Google Ads is also adding the Visit site link in the mobile ad descriptions for search ads. We saw them on the desktop ads with a Visit site button and also on organic results search and now also as a plain text anchor link in the mobile ad descriptions.
  • Google Merchant Loyalty Program New Eligibility Requirements
    Google has posted new eligibility requirements for the merchant loyalty program. As a reminder, Loyalty is an add-on feature in the Merchant Center for merchants with an existing loyalty program who want to showcase its benefits on Google.
  • Google Ads Performance Max Page Feeds Updated
    Google Ads has updated its Page feeds section for Performance Max campaigns to help advertisers understand how it works. These changes look like they should make it easier for advertisers to know which pages to feed to the ad algorithms.
  • Google Ads Brand Lists Global Brand Library
    Google updated its About brand settings for Search and Performance Max help document to clarify how to manage brands within your brand list. Specifically, Google said, "Google's brand library uses single, global canonical brands rather than individual localized or regional variants."
  • John Mueller In Kermit & Cookie Monster Obscure Muppet T-Shirt
    Here is a random photo John Mueller of Google where he is wearing an obscure muppet t-shirt that has Kermit the frog and Cookie Monster together.

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