Google AdWords API Shutting Down Tomorrow, April 27th

The time has come for the Google AdWords API to officially shutdown tomorrow, April 27th. Google warned us this would happen over a year ago and now the day has come where the legacy Google AdWords API will sunset and be fully replaced by the Google Ads API.

As a reminder, Google made the Ads API available to all in September 2020 and we are now at version 10 of the Google Ads API. So we are deep into the Google Ads API by now.

The Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, posted on Twitter a "final Reminder." Saying "the AdWords API sunsets this Wednesday, April 27. Developers will see AdWords API requests fail at a rate of ~25% until May 31 (& can resubmit failed requests)."

The AdWords API sunsets this Wednesday, April 27. Developers will see AdWords API requests fail at a rate of ~25% until May 31 (& can resubmit failed requests).



— AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 25, 2022

For more details, check out this Google blog post.

